Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $43,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

