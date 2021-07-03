Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,868 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Silvergate Capital worth $42,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

SI opened at $107.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

