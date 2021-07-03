Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.56 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $40,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rogers by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rogers by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rogers by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Rogers stock opened at $198.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

