Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,275,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $39,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 140.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.