Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,683 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of Annaly Capital Management worth $40,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $2,065,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,390,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 186,228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 264.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,422,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 1,031,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

