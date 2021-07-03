Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $41,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Select Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

SEM stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

