Bank of Montreal Can Sells 33,853 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 644,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.