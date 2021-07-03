Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 823 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 13.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 32.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

