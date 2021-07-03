Bank of Montreal Can Buys 317 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT opened at $140.11 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $78.99 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.