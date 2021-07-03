Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKRIY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. AlphaValue upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS BKRIY remained flat at $$5.46 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

