Bank of America Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $111.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

First Solar stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

