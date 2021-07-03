Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 274,447 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSBR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 906,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,149. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

