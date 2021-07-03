Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes $123,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.