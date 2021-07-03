Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 84 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,551.96 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,437.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,856.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

