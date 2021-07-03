Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 6,717 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $207.95 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.16 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.