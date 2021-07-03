Banco de Sabadell S.A Invests $79,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

