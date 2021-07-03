Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys Shares of 1,500 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PING. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $80,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $9,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.