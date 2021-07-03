Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.19, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

