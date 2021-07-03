Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,531 shares of company stock worth $2,519,033. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

