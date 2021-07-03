Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

