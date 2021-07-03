Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after buying an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 299,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after buying an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

