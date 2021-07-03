Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $468,000 in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 134.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Shares of KRMA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

