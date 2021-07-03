Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,480 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FutureFuel worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.