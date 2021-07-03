Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

