Baader Bank Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.43 ($84.03).

Shares of FIE opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Wednesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.16.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

