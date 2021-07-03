B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDG opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
B2Digital Company Profile
