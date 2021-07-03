B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Altimmune by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

