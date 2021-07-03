Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avid Bioservices traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 7056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,845,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.