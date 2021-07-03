Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $109.99 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.