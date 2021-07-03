Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $109.99 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.