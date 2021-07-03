Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $35.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,588,985 shares of company stock worth $111,605,089. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.