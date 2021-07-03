AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

AVB opened at $211.33 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.14.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 19,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

