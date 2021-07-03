Autonio Hits One Day Volume of $260,182.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $260,182.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00141033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00170041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,836.26 or 1.00432253 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

