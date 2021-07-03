Automata Network Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $80.18 million and $9.40 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00168628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,654.35 or 1.00211013 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

