Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Up 69.9% in June

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 600,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth about $765,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Mobile will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JG shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

