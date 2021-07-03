aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIFE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.08.

LIFE stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

