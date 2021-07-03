ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the May 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.1 days.

ATSAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $28.63 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $28.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

