Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATCO stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

