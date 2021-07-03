Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 15.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

