AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ASTS stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

