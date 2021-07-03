AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
ASTS stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99.
About AST SpaceMobile
