Assetmark Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

