Assetmark Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

