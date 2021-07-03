Assetmark Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.