Assetmark Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

