Assetmark Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

