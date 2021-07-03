Assetmark Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Masimo stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

