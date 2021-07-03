Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Honda Motor by 9,007.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

