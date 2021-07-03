Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 287.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

GMAB stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.