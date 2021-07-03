Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce $3.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $8.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

