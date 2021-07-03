Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 2.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $40.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aspen Aerogels traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.52. 7,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 247,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

