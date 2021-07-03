ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 12th.

ASOMY stock opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

